Top 10 Saudi Pro League players in EA FC 26 revealed as Ronaldo's rating falls

Al Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari is the top-rated Saudi player in EA FC 26

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with Khaleej's Saudi midfielder Khaled al-Samiri during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on May 21, 2025.
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

The Saudi Pro League continues to attract some of football’s biggest names, and EA Sports FC 26 showcases them with impressive ratings.

Here are the Top 10 Saudi Pro League players in FC 26

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – 85 OVR – Age 40

Ronaldo’s overall has dropped from 86 in FC 25 to 85 in FC 26, but at 40 years old he remains an elite striker with world-class finishing and aerial dominance.

2. Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad) – 85 OVR – Age 37

Still elegant and clinical, Benzema’s composure and technique make him one of the SPL’s most dangerous forwards.

3. N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) – 85 OVR – Age 34

The French engine continues to excel as a tireless ball-winner and defensive shield in midfield.

4. Inigo Martinez (Al Nassr) – 85 OVR – Age 34

A commanding Spanish defender, Martinez brings leadership and reliability to Al Nassr’s backline.

5. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal) – 84 OVR – Age 30

A complete midfielder in his prime, Serbian combines physical strength with creative vision.

6. Moussa Diaby (Al Ittihad) – 84 OVR – Age 26

This French winger is lightning-quick and skilful; Diaby is among the league’s most explosive wide players.

7. Theo Hernndez (Al Hilal) – 84 OVR – Age 28

An attacking full-back with pace and power, Theo excels both defensively and in surging runs forward. The French full back is still in his prime.

8. Ruben Neves (Al Hilal) – 84 OVR – Age 28

The Portuguese playmaker controls matches with pinpoint passing and long-range shooting.

9. Joao Cancelo (Al Hilal) – 84 OVR – Age 31

A versatile Portuguese full back. Cancelo offers creativity from deep and is dangerous when pushing into attack.

10. Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli) – 84 OVR – Age 34

The Algerian winger remains a magician with his dribbling and trademark left-footed strikes even at the age of 34.

The highest-rated Saudi player

Salem Al-Dawsari (Al Hilal) – 82 OVR – Age 34

Beyond the international stars, Salem Al-Dawsari is the highest-rated Saudi player in FC 26. At 34, he continues to shine with pace, trickery, and decisiveness in attack, proudly representing Saudi football on the global stage.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
