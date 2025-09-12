Top 10 Saudi Pro League players in EA FC 26 revealed as Ronaldo's rating falls

Al Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari is the top-rated Saudi player in EA FC 26
The Saudi Pro League continues to attract some of football’s biggest names, and EA Sports FC 26 showcases them with impressive ratings.
Here are the Top 10 Saudi Pro League players in FC 26
Ronaldo’s overall has dropped from 86 in FC 25 to 85 in FC 26, but at 40 years old he remains an elite striker with world-class finishing and aerial dominance.
Still elegant and clinical, Benzema’s composure and technique make him one of the SPL’s most dangerous forwards.
The French engine continues to excel as a tireless ball-winner and defensive shield in midfield.
A commanding Spanish defender, Martinez brings leadership and reliability to Al Nassr’s backline.
A complete midfielder in his prime, Serbian combines physical strength with creative vision.
This French winger is lightning-quick and skilful; Diaby is among the league’s most explosive wide players.
An attacking full-back with pace and power, Theo excels both defensively and in surging runs forward. The French full back is still in his prime.
The Portuguese playmaker controls matches with pinpoint passing and long-range shooting.
A versatile Portuguese full back. Cancelo offers creativity from deep and is dangerous when pushing into attack.
The Algerian winger remains a magician with his dribbling and trademark left-footed strikes even at the age of 34.
Beyond the international stars, Salem Al-Dawsari is the highest-rated Saudi player in FC 26. At 34, he continues to shine with pace, trickery, and decisiveness in attack, proudly representing Saudi football on the global stage.
