Transfer rumours: Salah Europe interest grows, Castellanos to West Ham, Pascal Gross to Brighton and more

According to La Repubblica, AS Roma are ready to join the race to re-sign Mohamed Salah next summer. The Italian side already have enough non-EU players in their squad. As a result, signing Salah in January will not be possible for them. However, if they qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season, then they can definitely try and sign Salah. Staying in Europe and playing in the Champions League will always be an incentive for Salah in such a scenario. However, Saudi will be ready to give him the salary that nobody can offer. (Source: La Repubblica)