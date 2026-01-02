Transfer rumours: Salah Europe interest grows, Castellanos to West Ham, Pascal Gross to Brighton and more

Salah is currently playing in AFCON, but his future at Liverpool is in major doubt
The January transfer window is alive and buzzing. We have already covered some big stories earlier, so make sure you catch up . Now it is time to dive into a brand new wave of rumours, fresh negotiations, surprise links, and more
Bournemouth have signed free agent Fraser Forster on a 6-month deal to add goalkeeping cover to Andoni Iraola's squad. An official announcement has not yet surfaced. Bournemouth's other back-up goalkeeper, Will Dennis, was injured in training this week, with the club waiting to find out the extent of the injury. (Source: Mark McAdam)
Bristol City are set to make £11M from Antoine Semenyo's proposed £65M move from Bournemouth to Manchester City. (Source: The Times)
Pascal Groß is completing the formalities of his return to Brighton from Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder has undergone his medical ahead of the Germany international’s move back to the south coast. (Source: Sky Sports)
West Ham United have agreed to sign Lazio's 27-year-old Argentina striker Taty Castellanos for £25M. The medical is scheduled (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
According to La Repubblica, AS Roma are ready to join the race to re-sign Mohamed Salah next summer. The Italian side already have enough non-EU players in their squad. As a result, signing Salah in January will not be possible for them. However, if they qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season, then they can definitely try and sign Salah. Staying in Europe and playing in the Champions League will always be an incentive for Salah in such a scenario. However, Saudi will be ready to give him the salary that nobody can offer. (Source: La Repubblica)
Millwall captain Jake Cooper has signed a new deal with the club which will run through until 2027. (Source: Millwall FC)
Niclas Füllkrug is eligible and available to play tonight for Milan, but he’s most likely to come on as a sub rather than start. Füllkrug has been training at Milanello with his new teammates since Boxing Day, thanks to the clearance granted by West Ham. (Source: Siempre Milan)
Unai Emery has cleared up the reason why they are not including Harvey Elliott in the match day squad: Emery: "The problem we have with Harvey (Elliott) is this year he is on loan and in case he is playing matches, we must buy him. We decided two months ago we are not convinced to sign him, spending the money we need. This is the issue." (Source: Unai Emery Press conference)
Brennan Johnson is set to be included in Crystal Palace's squad to face Newcastle on Sunday after finalising a club record £35M move from Tottenham. He club have not officially announced the signing just yet, but it will come in due course. After talks with Oliver Glasner on Thursday, Johnson was persuaded to move to Selhurst Park. (Source: BBC)
Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is on the radar of Bournemouth for a potential loan move until the end of the season. Nwaneri has slid way down Arteta’s pecking order since the summer recruitment. He has not played a single minute in the last six Premier League matches, and the club are conscious that their youngest-ever player needs consistent senior minutes to continue his development. (Source: Mail Sport)
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox