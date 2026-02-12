GOLD/FOREX
Sean Dyche sacked by Nottingham Forest

Dyche has been relieved of his duties after just 114 days in charge

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche as manager and will now begin their hunt for their fourth manager of the season.

An official statement made by the club read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Forest sit only one spot above the relegation zone and have endured a disappointing campaign compared to last season’s seventh-place finish.

A disappointing run of results left Dyche’s position hanging by a thread, and a home draw against bottom-placed Wolves on Tuesday proved the final straw, prompting his dismissal.

Dyche was the third manager to take charge of the Midlands side this campaign succeeded Ange Postecoglou in October.

Postecoglou’s tenure lasted only 39 days after he succeeded Nuno Espírito Santo, who himself had been dismissed just three matches into the 2025–26 season.

The club now appears on course to become the first in Premier League history to appoint four permanent managers within a single campaign.

Dyche arrived at the City Ground with Forest sitting 18th after managing just one win in eight during a tough start to the season. Following a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in his opening game, he guided the side to four victories and a draw across the next seven matches, lifting them out of the relegation zone.

That momentum was halted by a run of four straight defeats, though Forest bounced back with a four-game unbeaten spell, highlighted by a 2-1 win away at fellow strugglers West Ham and a determined 0-0 draw against league leaders Arsenal.

Even so, improved results for Leeds United and West Ham have kept Forest firmly embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation, with the club deciding it was time to bring in someone new.

Robert IlsleySports Reporter
