Meet the five managers already sacked in 2026, and the year has only just begun

It is not a happy new year for these managers as sackings rock 2026
The start of 2026 has witnessed an unprecedented wave of managerial casualties across British football, with five prominent clubs dismissing their managers within the first six days of the new year. The dramatic shake-up has left fans and pundits questioning the increasing pressure on football managers in the modern game.
Chelsea parted ways with Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day after 18 months in charge, marking a dramatic fall for the Italian who had been named Premier League Manager of the Month just weeks earlier in November.
Despite winning the Conference League and Club World Cup, and securing Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish in his first season, Maresca departed after winning just one of his last seven Premier League games. Chelsea currently sit fifth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.
The relationship between Maresca and the club hierarchy deteriorated rapidly in December. After a 2-0 win over Everton, Maresca stunned reporters by saying he had endured his "worst 48 hours" at the club, referring to ongoing disagreements with the medical department over player workload. His refusal to explain the comments fueled speculation and instability. Within 19 days, he was gone.
Aberdeen sacked manager Jimmy Thelin on January 4, just seven months after he led the club to their first Scottish Cup victory in 35 years by defeating Celtic on penalties.
The Swede was dismissed following a 1-0 defeat to Falkirk that left Aberdeen eighth in the Scottish Premiership, 19 points behind leaders Hearts. The decision came after a five-match winless run that included four losses.
Thelin had made a sensational start at Pittodrie, winning 13 consecutive games across all competitions - a Scottish managerial record. However, this season proved disastrous, with Aberdeen losing their opening six league games in their worst start to a campaign in 26 years. Despite a brief recovery with eight unbeaten games in November and December, the subsequent slump proved fatal.
In one of the shortest managerial tenures in top-flight history, Wilfried Nancy was sacked by Celtic after just 32 days and eight games in charge - making him the shortest-serving manager in Celtic's history.
Nancy, who joined from MLS side Columbus Crew, suffered six defeats in eight matches, becoming the first Celtic manager to lose his first two games. His final match was a 3-1 home defeat to Rangers that triggered fan protests outside Celtic Park.
The Frenchman's brief spell included losses to league leaders Hearts, a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Roma, a 3-1 League Cup final loss to St Mirren, and a damaging 2-1 defeat to eighth-place Dundee United. He managed just two wins - against Aberdeen and bottom club Livingston.
Nancy's insistence on implementing his preferred 3-4-3 formation immediately, rather than building on the success of interim manager Martin O'Neill (who had won seven of eight games), proved disastrous. Celtic now sit six points behind Hearts and level with Rangers in the title race.
Head of Football Operations Paul Tisdale, who played a key role in Nancy's appointment, also left the club. Martin O'Neill returned as interim manager until the end of the season.
Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United on Monday after 14 months in charge, following an explosive press conference in which he demanded to be "manager, not the coach" and told director of football Jason Wilcox to "do his job."
Amorim departs with the worst win ratio (32%) and worst points-per-game average (1.23) of any Manchester United manager in the Premier League era. He won only 24 of his 63 games in charge (38.1%) and just 15 of 47 Premier League matches.
United bosses felt Amorim's response at a Friday meeting about tactical approach was "very negative and emotional." His stubborn refusal to adapt his 3-4-3 system led to a breakdown in confidence. The final straw came after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leeds, when Amorim publicly criticized the hierarchy.
United, sitting sixth in the Premier League, appointed former player Darren Fletcher as interim manager. Sources indicate the club may wait until summer for a permanent appointment.
West Brom sacked Ryan Mason on Tuesday after seven months in charge, just hours after a 2-1 defeat to Leicester condemned them to a club-record 10th consecutive away defeat.
The 34-year-old former Tottenham coach won just nine of 27 games in all competitions, leaving the Baggies 18th in the Championship and 10 points off the play-off places. West Brom suffered six defeats in their last eight matches under Mason.
The dismal away form proved decisive - losing 11 of 14 games on the road, including the unprecedented run of 10 straight losses away from The Hawthorns. Mason signed a three-year deal in June but couldn't meet the brief of challenging for promotion.
First-team coach James Morrison took over on an interim basis, with the club immediately beginning the search for a permanent replacement.
