Why Manchester United should appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager – No Ronaldo to manage this time

Manchester United's managerial crisis has taken another dramatic turn, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær reportedly keen to return to Old Trafford as caretaker manager. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirms the Norwegian would accept the role even on a six-month deal, demonstrating his enduring connection to the club where he became a legend.
United have begun assessing short-term options before appointing a permanent manager from June. The timing is significant—United are in crisis, and there's a romantic appeal to bringing back someone who understands the club's DNA.
Solskjaer’s first spell was not the disaster some people remember, and when you consider everything happening at the club at the moment, his time in charge actually looks quite good. United finished fifteenth in the league last season, recording their worst points tally since they were relegated in the 1970s. He guided United to third and second-place finishes in his two full seasons and reached five semi-finals. His 54.2% win rate was better than both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, only marginally below Erik ten Hag's.
What derailed Ole's reign wasn't incompetence but an impossible balancing act. The commercial signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021 changed everything. Ole had built a system with balance and coherence, but accommodating Ronaldo disrupted that equilibrium. When you have Ronaldo, you must use him—that's the reality of football economics. While Ronaldo scored goals, United struggled collectively. The balance was lost, and when results deteriorated, Ole paid the price. Or in other words, Ole couldn't get it right with such a super star figure leading up front.
Since leaving United, Solskjaer's career has been turbulent. His spell at Besiktas ended in August 2025 after they were knocked out of the Conference League playoffs. It was a harsh reminder that success demands the right environment and fit.
Some managers are meant for certain clubs, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer belongs at Manchester United. His playing career was defined by that connection, most notably his injury-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final. As a manager, he understood the club's expectations and traditions.
The argument for bringing Ole back as caretaker is straightforward: he requires no adjustment period. He knows the club, understands the dressing room, and commands respect from supporters and players. In a crisis, stability and familiarity are invaluable.
The counterargument? United already tried the Ole experiment, and it ultimately didn't work. Some see this as a backward step or panic move by a club that has lost its way.
Yet in current circumstances, with limited options mid-season, Solskjaer as a short-term solution makes pragmatic sense. He can steady the ship, restore morale, and keep United competitive while the board searches for a permanent replacement. When Ole was sacked in 2021, United said he would "forever be welcome back." Perhaps now is the time to honor that promise.
This would not be Ole 2.0 with long-term ambitions. It would be a focused six month mission to stabilize the team, keep them competitive, and then hand over in the summer. No grand project, just a club legend helping in a time of need. However, it is worth remembering that the last time he arrived as a caretaker, he impressed so much that he eventually earned the job permanently.
Manchester United have lost their sense of identity, cycling through managers with different philosophies. While Ole may not be the long-term answer, he represents something the club needs: someone who genuinely cares and understands what United should be.
At this point, with the season unraveling and options limited, bringing Ole back as caretaker isn't just sentiment—it might be the smart move. At the very least, it will please the fans. And right now, that alone might be worth something.
