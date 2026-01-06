Why Manchester United should appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager – No Ronaldo to manage this time

Solskjaer’s first spell was not the disaster some people remember, and when you consider everything happening at the club at the moment, his time in charge actually looks quite good. United finished fifteenth in the league last season, recording their worst points tally since they were relegated in the 1970s. He guided United to third and second-place finishes in his two full seasons and reached five semi-finals. His 54.2% win rate was better than both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, only marginally below Erik ten Hag's.