Liam Rosenior's father once got sacked in 10 minutes – the son has a six-year contract at Chelsea

From 10 minutes to six years: How Liam Rosenior rewrote his father's managerial legacy
In one of football's most extraordinary full-circle moments, on a contract running until 2032, a stark contrast to his father's infamous managerial experience that lasted just 10 minutes.
Chelsea officially confirmed the 41-year-old's appointment on Tuesday, with Rosenior signing a remarkable six-and-a-half-year deal to replace Enzo Maresca, who departed on New Year's Day following a breakdown in relations with the club's hierarchy.
While Liam celebrates one of the longest managerial contracts in modern Premier League history, the appointment carries special significance given his father's place in football folklore. Leroy Rosenior holds the record for the shortest managerial tenure in English football, just 10 minutes at Torquay United in May 2007.
The story is as bizarre as it is painful. Leroy had completed his press conference as Torquay's new manager when chairman Mike Bateson called to tell him the club had been sold to a consortium who wanted their own man in charge. "I thought he was joking, but he said, 'You're not going to believe this, they've given me the offer I want,'" Leroy recalled. Within minutes of being unveiled, he was out.
That humiliating experience became a cautionary tale about football's ruthless nature. Now, nearly two decades later, his son has secured one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport, and one of the longest contracts to boot.
Rosenior arrives from Strasbourg, where he's been head coach since July 2024, guiding the French club to seventh place in Ligue 1 and qualifying for the Conference League. Crucially, both Chelsea and Strasbourg are owned by the BlueCo consortium, which smoothed the transition.
Critics have suggested Strasbourg has become something of a feeder club for Chelsea, developing players before moving them across, and now it appears the same philosophy extends to management. Sky Sports noted that "just as Strasbourg has become somewhat of a feeder club for BlueCo to develop players, it appears they have decided to do the same for the management team".
During his farewell press conference in France, Rosenior admitted he had received interest from other Champions League clubs but couldn't turn down Chelsea. "I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea," he said, referencing Strasbourg.
Rosenior becomes only the second Black head coach in Chelsea's history, following Dutch legend Ruud Gullit. Speaking about the personal significance of the move, Rosenior said returning to England meant he could finally be reunited with his children after making sacrifices during his time in France.
His coaching credentials, while unproven at the highest level, are promising. In his Strasbourg debut, he fielded Ligue 1's first-ever starting XI where all outfield players were under 23, demonstrating his commitment to youth development, something that aligns perfectly with Chelsea's current model.
Wayne Rooney, who worked with Rosenior as his assistant at Derby County, has praised his "incredible work ethic and attention to detail". His playing career spanned 16 years, representing clubs including Fulham, Reading, Hull, and Brighton as a versatile full-back.
Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League, three points outside the Champions League places. In his statement, Rosenior said: "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies. My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies".
The appointment has raised eyebrows in some quarters. Sky Sports analyst remarked that Chelsea "inherited Thomas Tuchel, a Champions League-winning manager" and now "are going to inherit Liam Rosenior, who has managed Derby, Hull and Strasbourg", questioning whether this represents a step down for a club with Chelsea's ambitions.
However, Chelsea's ownership is clearly betting on potential rather than pedigree. Rosenior's tactical approach isn't dissimilar from Maresca's, which may make the transition smoother for players, and his focus on developing young talent fits the club's long-term vision.
For the Rosenior family, this appointment represents redemption in the most spectacular fashion. Where Leroy's managerial career became a punchline, he even appeared as an answer on satirical quiz show "Have I Got News For You", his son has landed one of football's most coveted positions with unprecedented job security.
Liam grew up watching his father navigate the precarious world of lower-league management. He even played under Leroy during a loan spell at Torquay in 2004, three years before that infamous 10-minute appointment. Now he's managing one of the world's biggest clubs, backed by a contract that signals genuine long-term faith from ownership.
The contrast could hardly be starker: from 10 minutes to six-and-a-half years. From Torquay United to Chelsea. From football's most embarrassing managerial story to one of its most remarkable family redemptions.
Whether Rosenior succeeds at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen. But one thing is certain—this appointment has already given the Rosenior family a very different kind of managerial story to tell.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox