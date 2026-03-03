Who Is the Messi Scoring in the Saudi Pro League?

He is a French winger who is has joined Neom SC from French club Strasbourg on loan
There has been plenty of confusion after a “Messi” scored in the Saudi Pro League. But it was not Lionel Messi. Is he related to Messi in any way? The answer is no.
The player making headlines is Rayane Messi, an 18 year old French winger who recently joined NEOM SC on loan from French club RC Strasbourg (Chelsea's sister club).
Rayane Messi Tanfouri is a highly rated young attacker who can play on the left wing or as a striker.
Player profile
Full name: Rayane Messi Tanfouri
Age: 18, born May 22, 2007
Nationality: France, represented at U17 and U19 level
Eligible for: Cameroon and Tunisia
Current club: NEOM SC in the Saudi Pro League
Parent club: RC Strasbourg Alsace
In 2024, he was named by English newspaper The Guardian as one of the best players born in 2007 anywhere in the world, underlining his growing reputation in European football.
As of today, Rayane Messi’s numbers for NEOM SC are:
Appearances: 4
Goals: 1
Assists: 1
Minutes played: 357
He scored his first Saudi Pro League goal in February 2026 shortly after arriving in the winter transfer window. On February 25, he also registered an assist in a 1-1 draw against Al Fayha.
Before his move to Saudi Arabia, he featured in Ligue 2 with Pau FC and also scored for Strasbourg in the Coupe de France during the 2025-26 season.
No.
Rayane Messi is not connected to Lionel Messi. The famous surname is simply his biological family name, inherited from his father.
His father, Zacharie Messi Tanfouri, has Cameroonian and Sudanese roots, while his mother is from Tunisia. The name is part of his family heritage and not a tribute to the Argentine legend.
Rayane was born in May 2007, when Lionel Messi was already becoming a star at Barcelona. But the surname was already in his family long before that.
Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS and has never played in or scored in the Saudi Pro League.
Rayane Messi is a young French talent beginning his journey in Saudi Arabia.
Same surname. Completely different stories. And some unverfified reports in social media even claims that he is a Ronaldo fan as well.