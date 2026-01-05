GOLD/FOREX
Celtic sack manager Wilfried Nancy after just 32 days in charge

He is the shortest-serving permanent manager in the club's history

AFP
Celtic's French head coach Wilfried Nancy gestures from the touchline during the Uefa Europa League league stage football match between Celtic and Roma at Celtic Park in Glasgow on December 11, 2025.
Celtic have sacked Wilfried Nancy as manager after just 32 days in charge.

The former Columbus Crew boss was brought in after Martin O'Neill took interim charge of the Hoops following Brendan Rodgers' resignation in October, but won just two out of his eight games.

He is the shortest-serving permanent manager in the club's history having only been appointed on December 3.

