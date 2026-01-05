Celtic sack manager Wilfried Nancy after just 32 days in charge

He is the shortest-serving permanent manager in the club's history
Celtic have sacked Wilfried Nancy as manager after just 32 days in charge.
The former Columbus Crew boss was brought in after Martin O'Neill took interim charge of the Hoops following Brendan Rodgers' resignation in October, but won just two out of his eight games.
He is the shortest-serving permanent manager in the club's history having only been appointed on December 3.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox