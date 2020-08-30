AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a smile at Juventus' and Cristiano Ronaldo's expense. Image Credit: AP

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to end the rumours surrounding his future and pledge at least one more season to Serie A club AC Milan.

Reports suggests the striker is in Italy and in discussions with the fallen European giants to help them to the Serie A title and end Juventus’ reign as the dominant team in the country.

Juve are targeting an unprecedented 10th consecutive title in Italy this season, but they only won by a slender one point from Inter Milan in 2020, and Zlatan famously said AC Milan would have won the crown had he been there and injury-free for the entire season.

Ibrahimovic began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches. AC Milan finished the season in sixth, having been as low as 17th earlier in the season.

Now he can put his football boots where his mouth is as he takes on Cristiano Ronaldo and the Turin club in the new campaign.

“Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home,” Ibrahimovic said upon his arrival at Milan’s Linate airport late Saturday.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a one-season deal worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).

“As I’ve always said, I’m not here to be a mascot. I’m here to bring results and to help the team, the coach and the squad return to where Milan should be,” Ibrahimovic said in a video on Milan’s website.

“We had a great last six months but we haven’t won anything,” he added. “This year I’ve got the chance to be here from the start so we’ve got to continue like we were, working hard and sacrificing ourselves to reach our goals.”