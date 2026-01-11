Rooney's sixth-tier Macclesfield climb 117 Places to topple cup holders in FA Cup's greatest ever upset

Macclesfield, known as the Silkmen, saw their journey to this historic moment prove nothing short of extraordinary. The club, originally founded in 1874, was liquidated in September 2020 and expelled from the National League. Reformed as Macclesfield FC in October 2020, they started from the ninth tier of English football and have since secured three promotions in just four seasons. Now, as a sixth-tier side, they have defeated a Premier League team - the first to do so since 1992.