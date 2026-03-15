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Watch: Hardik Pandya gifts himself a new Rs120 million Ferrari

Indian all-rounder seen driving his new car with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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India's Hardik Pandya gestures during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
India's Hardik Pandya gestures during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has long been known for his flamboyant lifestyle. From luxury watches and designer fashion to an enviable garage of high-end cars, he has always enjoyed the finer things in life.

Following India’s success at the T20 World Cup, Pandya treated himself to another extravagant purchase — this time adding a new supercar to his collection. The star cricketer recently bought the luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindri, reportedly worth around Rs120 million.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Pandya driving the stunning car with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma by his side.

The Ferrari joins an already impressive line-up in his garage, which includes the Rolls‑Royce Phantom, Audi A6, Range Rover Vogue, Lamborghini Urus SE and several models from Mercedes‑Benz.

Recently, Pandya also gifted his son Agastya Pandya and former wife Natasa Stankovic a Land Rover Defender worth around Rs40 million.

Outstanding campaign

On the field, Pandya delivered an outstanding campaign at the T20 World Cup, contributing with both bat and ball. In nine innings, the Baroda all-rounder scored 217 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.74. He registered two half-centuries during the tournament, coming against Namibia and Zimbabwe, while also making valuable contributions against the Netherlands and England.

With the ball, Pandya claimed nine wickets at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 22, finishing with an economy rate of 8.81.

Pandya will now shift his focus to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he is set to lead the Mumbai Indians for the third time. The new season of the cash-rich tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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cricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

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