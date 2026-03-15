Watch: Hardik Pandya gifts himself a new Rs120 million Ferrari

Indian all-rounder seen driving his new car with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Dubai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has long been known for his flamboyant lifestyle. From luxury watches and designer fashion to an enviable garage of high-end cars, he has always enjoyed the finer things in life.
Following India’s success at the T20 World Cup, Pandya treated himself to another extravagant purchase — this time adding a new supercar to his collection. The star cricketer recently bought the luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindri, reportedly worth around Rs120 million.
A video that has gone viral on social media shows Pandya driving the stunning car with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma by his side.
The Ferrari joins an already impressive line-up in his garage, which includes the Rolls‑Royce Phantom, Audi A6, Range Rover Vogue, Lamborghini Urus SE and several models from Mercedes‑Benz.
Recently, Pandya also gifted his son Agastya Pandya and former wife Natasa Stankovic a Land Rover Defender worth around Rs40 million.
On the field, Pandya delivered an outstanding campaign at the T20 World Cup, contributing with both bat and ball. In nine innings, the Baroda all-rounder scored 217 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.74. He registered two half-centuries during the tournament, coming against Namibia and Zimbabwe, while also making valuable contributions against the Netherlands and England.
With the ball, Pandya claimed nine wickets at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 22, finishing with an economy rate of 8.81.
Pandya will now shift his focus to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he is set to lead the Mumbai Indians for the third time. The new season of the cash-rich tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28.