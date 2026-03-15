Watch: Hardik Pandya gifts himself a new Rs120 million Ferrari

Pandya will now shift his focus to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he is set to lead the Mumbai Indians for the third time. The new season of the cash-rich tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28.

On the field, Pandya delivered an outstanding campaign at the T20 World Cup, contributing with both bat and ball. In nine innings, the Baroda all-rounder scored 217 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.74. He registered two half-centuries during the tournament, coming against Namibia and Zimbabwe, while also making valuable contributions against the Netherlands and England.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.