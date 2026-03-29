Hardik Pandya gifts girlfriend Mahieka Sharma luxury Mercedes

Mumbai Indians begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday
Dubai: It appears Hardik Pandya is on something of a luxury car buying spree. After recently treating himself to a stunning Ferrari 12Cilindri to celebrate India’s T20 World Cup success, the flamboyant all-rounder has now reportedly gifted his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, India’s first Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
Photos circulating on social media show Pandya alongside Sharma at the showroom as they take delivery of the high-end vehicle.
While a few fans appreciated his gesture towards his girlfriend, a few others said his overspending might do more harm than good in the future.
Earlier this month, Pandya added the Ferrari — reportedly worth around Rs120 million — to his already enviable garage. His collection includes the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Audi A6, Range Rover Vogue, Lamborghini Urus SE, along with several Mercedes-Benz models.
In another headline-grabbing gesture last month, the Indian cricket star reportedly gifted a Land Rover Defender — valued at approximately Dh40 million in India — to his son Agastya Pandya and former wife Natasa Stankovic.
On the field, Pandya will now shift focus to the Indian Premier League season. His team, Mumbai Indians, begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday, as they look to end a five-year title drought.
Despite being one of the most successful teams in IPL history — with five titles between 2013 and 2020 — Mumbai Indians have not lifted the trophy in recent years. They finished third last season after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, but will feel confident about their chances this time around.
A refreshed Rohit Sharma will be eager to rediscover his form, while the team’s depth makes them strong contenders once again. Their squad boasts several members of India’s T20 World Cup-winning side, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah.
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