Watch: Hardik Pandya gifts expensive car to ex-wife, son

Indian star all-rounder is currently dating model Mahieka Sharma

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Hardik Pandya prepares to bowl during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.
Dubai: Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya has reportedly gifted a luxurious Land Rover Defender, valued at approximately Dh40 million in India, to his son Agastya and former wife Natasa Stankovic.

Videos circulating on social media show Natasa posing beside a sleek black Defender, with five-year-old Agastya standing proudly next to her. In one clip, the youngster is seen receiving the car keys at a Mumbai showroom. The vehicle manufacturer also shared photos from the delivery. The caption read: “Mr. Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence. Delivered in Mumbai — the Land Rover Defender. Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic. Crafted for command. Engineered for those who lead from the front.”

Mature co-parenting

The gesture comes as the former couple continues to earn praise for their mature co-parenting approach following their official separation in July 2024. Despite parting ways, Hardik and Natasa have remained dedicated to raising their son together.

While Hardik has recently made headlines for his relationship with Mahieka Sharma — even sharing a romantic birthday post for her — he has consistently emphasised that Agastya remains his top priority. Meanwhile, Natasa has been focusing on her fitness journey and professional comeback, recently sharing in interviews that she is open to finding love again and thankful for the experiences that have helped her grow stronger.

