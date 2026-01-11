AFCON brawl as Zidane’s son is caught in ugly scenes after Algeria vs Nigeria

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, had switched allegiance from France to Algeria just months earlier and had been enjoying an impressive tournament before the quarterfinal exit. Also,the Algerian and Nigerian players carried the rivalry into the stadium corridors, and some unverified reports suggest that the Algerian players attacked the match referee as well. Luca Zidane had kept clean sheets in three matches until Algeria met the Super Eagles.