AFCON brawl as Zidane’s son is caught in ugly scenes after Algeria vs Nigeria

Algeria protests refereeing as Nigeria advances in AFCON

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Nigeria's midfielder #18 Raphael Onyedika, Algeria's goalkeeper #23 Luca Zidane and players argue during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026.
AFP-PAUL ELLIS

Tensions boiled over following Nigeria's 2-0 victory over Algeria in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals on Saturday, with goalkeeper Luca Zidane at the center of heated post-match confrontations.

Super Eagles, Nigeria advanced to the semifinals with second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, ending Algeria's tournament run in Marrakech. The Super Eagles dominated the match, with Osimhen opening the scoring shortly after halftime with a powerful header before assisting Adams for the second goal.

Post-match controversy

As the final whistle blew, frustration spilled onto the pitch. Algerian players immediately approached the match officials to protest refereeing decisions, with particular grievance over a first-half handball incident that went unpunished. The scenes became so chaotic that the referee had to be escorted away from the field by security personnel for his own safety.

The situation quickly escalated beyond mere complaints. Luca Zidane, visibly furious, was seen physically grabbing a Nigerian player identified as either Raphael Onyedika or Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Multiple teammates and officials had to intervene to separate them and prevent the altercation from escalating further.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, son of French legend Zinedine Zidane, had switched allegiance from France to Algeria just months earlier and had been enjoying an impressive tournament before the quarterfinal exit. Also,the Algerian and Nigerian players carried the rivalry into the stadium corridors, and some unverified reports suggest that the Algerian players attacked the match referee as well. Luca Zidane had kept clean sheets in three matches until Algeria met the Super Eagles.

Algeria's penalty appeal

Algeria's anger stemmed from a first-half incident where Nigerian defender Junior Ajayi appeared to handle the ball in the penalty area, but no penalty was awarded. This perceived injustice became the flashpoint for the post-match chaos.

Semifinal lineup set

The defeat marks Algeria's fifth quarterfinal exit in their last seven AFCON knockout appearances. Nigeria now advances to face Morocco in the semifinals as they seek their first AFCON title since 2013.

In the other quarterfinal, Egypt triumphed over Ivory Coast, setting up a mouthwatering semifinal clash against Senegal. This match will feature a tantalizing showdown between two of Africa's biggest stars: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, reigniting memories of their iconic Liverpool partnership and previous international encounters.

Despite the dramatic ending to the Algeria-Nigeria match, order was eventually restored, though the scenes highlighted the intense emotions and high stakes of Africa's premier football tournament.

