Abu Dhabi: Jiu-jitsu has given Italian Prisco Casertano a new lease of life after the judoka’s Olympic dreams were left in tatters due to an untimely injury.

The 34-year-old was eagerly pursing the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics spot when an untimely knee fracture ended his aspirations.

“I was trying to qualify for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. I was ranked in the top 35 in the world to earn the spot, but I broke my knee,” said Casertano.

Driven by fierce dedication, the Italian pushed himself with hopes of reaching the global stage, but the severe injury ultimately derailed his Olympic aspirations and led him to step away from judo.

Adapting to life after injury

As Casertano recovered, he began exploring jiu-jitsu to enhance his ground skills for judo. Yet, as he adapted to life after injury, jiu-jitsu’s focus on technique and ground combat captivated him.

“With jiu-jitsu, I can fight again and feel alive,” he added. Soon, Jiu-Jitsu became his primary pursuit, providing a sense of renewal and a chance to compete again.

On Tuesday, the top-ranked Italian, representing Crossfight Academy, lost his opening encounter to Musaab Abdalla 8-3 by points but came back stronger to win against Abdelkader Bouadjadja by submission in the Men’s GI/Purple/Master 1/94kg division on the first day of the Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship, part of the 16th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena.

Prisco Casertano, who is taking part in the Men’s GI/Purple/Master 1/94kg division, is happy to pursue his sports. Image Credit: Supplied

Casertano has fully committed to the jiu-jitsu circuit. “This is my first time in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship,” he said. “I’ve competed in European jiu-jitsu events, but this championship is very important to me. After breaking my knee, it feels like a rebirth.”

Despite his achievements, Casertano, who is ranked 39 in the world, faces challenges as jiu-jitsu in Italy is still growing. “Jiu-jitsu in Italy is expanding. I’m hopeful it’ll grow more in the coming years, and I hope I can be part of that growth,” he explained.

Major milestone

While it is rebirth for Casertano, Portugal-resident Ulisses Mendes Chaves celebrated his 35th birthday in style, fulfilling his dream on Monday.

Chaves, originally from Guinea-Bissau and representing Fight Nation International, took part in the Blue Belt Master 1, 85KG division, marking a major milestone in his life.

For Chaves, the event was the realisation of a long-held dream, made possible through months of saving money by working various jobs, including as a mechanic, on construction sites, and as a security guard.

“It’s my best birthday ever. It’s a great event. I like sports, and being here feels special, especially on my birthday.,” he said. “I hope to come back next year and the year after. There’s no stopping for me in this sport”

Ulisses Mendes Chaves celebrates with the fans in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Chaves began practising jiu-jitsu more than 2 years ago while living in Portugal, where he has spent most of his life. “I’ve always loved sports,” he said. “But when I was young, I didn’t know about jiu-jitsu. Now, things have changed, and there are more academies and opportunities to learn. I think it’s important for everyone to have the chance to get into this sport.

“I started jiu-jitsu at 33, and although I’m a blue belt, I’m giving my best. I’ve competed in local jiu-jitsu events in Portugal before, but this is my first international event outside of Portugal. It’s a big step for me.”

Commando Group set the pace

After an intense day on the mats, UAE’s Commando Group topped the medal table, followed by M. O. D UAE in second place and the Kazakhstan National Academy in third on Tuesday which saw the purple and brown belts in action.