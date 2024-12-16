Dubai: Dubai Police put on a dominating show to claim the inaugural edition of the ‘Open Padel Cup for Government Institutions’.

The competition, which aimed to foster community engagement, discover local talent and promote a healthy lifestyle, witnessed the participation of 50 teams from various government institutions across the UAE. All participants were Emiratis representing their respective entities in this unique sporting event.

Teams representing Dubai Police were dominant throughout the tournament while making a clean sweep of the top three positions.

Single round league

The Dubai Police Team ‘B’ were crowned champions ahead of the Dubai Police Team ‘C’, while the Dubai Police Team ‘D’ took the bronze medal with a win against the fourth-placed Roads and Transport Authority team.

The competition format featured a single round league phase followed by the knockout rounds, providing intense and engaging matches over the course of three days.

The Dubai Sports Council assured that this inaugural edition of the ‘Open Padel Cup for Government Institutions’ represents a milestone in promoting sports as a means of unity, collaboration and well-being across government entities.