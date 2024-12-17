Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club triumphed in the Gi division, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club dominated the No-Gi division, solidifying their supremacy in the landmark inaugural edition of the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which concluded its thrilling final round at Mubadala Arena, in Abu Dhabi last weekend.
The three days of high-intensity competition and extraordinary performances that captivated fans and participants. The championship featured five rounds held across various locations in the UAE this year, including three rounds for the Gi category and two for the No-Gi category, with competitions spanning across various age groups. Held from December 13-15, the fifth and final round brought together the UAE’s brightest athletes.
Incredible performance
Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club continued their incredible performance to emerge victorious, capping off their dominant reign in previous rounds in style. Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club secured a strong second-place finish in the overall Gi ranking, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club earned third.
In the No-Gi division, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took the title, M.O.D Academy finished runners-up, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club taking the third place.
Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “We are proud of the tremendous success achieved by the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship over its five rounds. It has become a leading platform showcasing the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.
"This championship reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, developing local talent, and providing a high-level competitive environment that unites athletes and clubs nationwide.”