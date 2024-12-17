Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club triumphed in the Gi division, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club dominated the No-Gi division, solidifying their supremacy in the landmark inaugural edition of the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which concluded its thrilling final round at Mubadala Arena, in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

The three days of high-intensity competition and extraordinary performances that captivated fans and participants. The championship featured five rounds held across various locations in the UAE this year, including three rounds for the Gi category and two for the No-Gi category, with competitions spanning across various age groups. Held from December 13-15, the fifth and final round brought together the UAE’s brightest athletes.