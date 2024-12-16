After their shocking late collapse against Manchester United, City’s poor run of form and the challenges ahead paint a daunting picture. Guardiola’s brutally honest self-assessment post-match reveals the gravity of their current struggles: “I am not good enough. I am the boss. I am the manager. I have to find solutions, and so far I haven’t. That’s the reality.”

Such candid reflections sum up a season of frustration, as City’s grip on the Premier League title has loosened dramatically - they currently sit fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

With eight losses in all competitions already this season, including the 2-1 defeat in Sunday’s derby against United, Guardiola’s team is a shadow of the formidable side that once were almost guaranteed to win games.

Implosion

The derby loss to United encapsulated City’s recent vulnerabilities. Josko Gvardiol’s first-half goal gave City the lead, but the manner of its creation — a deflected cross — wasn’t the type of goal that City have been accustomed to scoring.

Then came the second-half implosion. Matheus Nunes gifted possession to Amad Diallo in the 88th minute, committing a clumsy foul to concede the equalising penalty. Moments later, Lisandro Martinez’s routine long ball exposed City’s statuesque defence, allowing Diallo to pounce for the winner. It was the latest point in any Premier League game (88 minutes) that City had led and then lost, and their first such defeat under Guardiola.

“We can’t defend that,” Guardiola admitted. “Manchester United were incredibly persistent. This season, we’ve not been good enough, and that’s on me.”

An aging core and waning hunger

Central to City’s decline is an aging squad that once formed the backbone of their success. Kevin De Bruyne, a Premier League legend, will be 34 in June and appears increasingly hampered by injuries. His replacement against United, Mateo Kovacic, turns 31 in May and lacks the dynamism of City’s prime midfielders.

Ilkay Gundogan, another key figure in Guardiola’s triumphs, doesn’t have the magic touch he once did, while Kyle Walker, at 34, has been exposed defensively, time and time again this season.

Haaland has just three goals in his last 11 Premier League games Image Credit: AFP

This aging core is compounded by declining performances from younger stars. Phil Foden, last season’s Premier League Player of the Year with 27 goals and 12 assists, has mustered just three goals and two assists in 18 appearances this term. Jack Grealish hasn’t scored for City in a year, while Erling Haaland’s electric start to the campaign has fizzled, with just three goals in his last 11 Premier League matches.

A rebuild on the horizon

Guardiola’s acknowledgment that City must “survive” this season reflects the scale of the rebuild required. However, this will be no quick fix. The transition from an aging squad to one capable of reclaiming dominance will take time, resources and astute decision-making. Guardiola’s two-year contract extension shows his willingness to lead the project, but he faces stiff competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and a rejuvenated Chelsea.

The challenges are significant. Finding suitable replacements for De Bruyne, Walker and Gundogan will not be easy. There is no like-for-like replacement out there for the former, especially.

De Bruyne is expected to leave City at the end of the campaign Image Credit: AFP

The rebuild won’t just be about bringing in fresh blood, though. Guardiola will need to reinvigorate underperforming stars like Foden and Grealish, while addressing City’s defensive frailties, with lapses in concentration and poor positioning costing them dearly in recent games.

Looking ahead

City’s immediate objectives are clear: stabilise their form, secure Champions League qualification and push as far as possible in Europe. However, Guardiola’s comments suggest that the real renewal will wait until summer. By then, decisions on aging players, potential signings and tactical adjustments will shape the next era of Guardiola’s reign.

City’s fans, for their part, have shown faith in their manager. A giant banner before the derby, reading “Més que un entrenador” (“More than a coach”), reflected their support for Guardiola despite the team’s struggles. But that support will come under strain if results do not improve soon.