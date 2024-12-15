London: Crystal Palace savoured a first win over rivals Brighton since 2021 as a 3-1 victory on Sunday lifted the Eagles four points clear of the relegation zone.

Ismaila Sarr teed up Trevoh Chalobah for the opening goal before scoring twice himself to secure Palace’s first success over the Seagulls in seven games.

Brighton could have gone level with Manchester City in fifth but have now failed to win in their last four games to slip down to ninth.

Palace are unbeaten in five as they begin to march up the table after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Chelsea loanee Chalobah fired high into the net from Sarr’s corner to open the scoring.

The Senegalese then rose highest at the back post to head in Tyrick Mitchell’s looping cross.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler responded with the introduction of Julio Enciso at the break and he nearly gave the home side life with a curling effort that Dean Henderson turned behind.

Henderson also denied his England teammate Lewis Dunk.

Sarr sealed the points eight minutes from time with another cool finish from Eddie Nketiah’s headed pass.