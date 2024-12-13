Al Wasl’s Ali Salmin has set his sights on bringing the Emaar Super Cup “home for our fans” as the Adnoc Pro League champions aim to claim the title for the first time in a showdown against six-time winners Shabab Al Ahli.

Domestically, Al Wasl have struggled this season and currently sit eighth in the league, a stark contrast to their triumph in both the league and President’s Cup last season.

However, with the Emaar Super Cup being a one-off match, current form may hold less significance.

“Our league results haven’t been as we hoped, but this has only fuelled our determination to perform at our best against Shabab Al Ahli,” Salmin said.

“This is the one trophy missing from our collection, and we want to bring it home for our fans. We are competing on all fronts and don’t favour one competition over another.”

Al Wasl coach Milos Milojevic echoed this sentiment at the pre-match press conference, held at the luxurious Palace Downtown Hotel.

“We are fully prepared for the Emaar Super Cup and will give our maximum effort to win the title,” Milojevic stated. “It’s a big game against a strong opponent we know well and respect.”

Their opponents, Shabab Al Ahli, come into the match as last season’s Adnoc Pro League runners-up and the most dominant team in Super Cup history.

The club has appeared in the competition nine times, winning the trophy on six occasions, the last of which came last season, and finishing as runners-up three times.

Over these appearances, Shabab Al Ahli have scored 14 goals and conceded just six, underlining their dominance in the competition.

“The Emaar Super Cup is a very big match for me,” said Shabab Al Ahli’s Luka Milivojevic.

“It feels like a grand celebration, and everyone aspires to be part of such an event. For us as football players, a match like the Emaar Super Cup is highly competitive. Every player dreams of being part of such a monumental occasion. It’s a cup final.”

To match the prestige of the event, the UAE Pro League has ensured fans watching at home enjoy an unparalleled broadcast experience.

The game will feature 25 strategically placed cameras to capture every detail, while, for the first time in the Middle East and Asia, the match will be broadcast in vertical production, optimized for digital platforms.