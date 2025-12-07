Salah’s fallout with Slot draws stunning comparisons to Ronaldo’s dramatic United exit

Salah's outburst mirrors Ronaldo's United exit
The football world is still absorbing Mohamed Salah’s astonishing post match interview after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United. The Egyptian forward, left on the bench in another Premier League match, launched a scathing attack on the club, manager Arne Slot and the way he has been treated this season.
The reaction was immediate. Fans and pundits instantly drew comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive sit down with Piers Morgan in 2022. Once again you have a club legend, a Dutch manager and a very public fallout that now feels beyond repair.
After the final whistle, a visibly frustrated Salah spoke with rare honesty and frustration.
“I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season,” said Salah, who signed a new deal at Anfield at the end of last season. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.
I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”
Then came the line that rocked Liverpool supporters:
“I feel like I’m being thrown under the bus. Promises were made in the summer that haven’t been kept. I’ve earned my place here. I shouldn’t have to prove myself every single day.”
There is also growing outside speculation that Salah may feel unfairly singled out, especially when other players such as Gakpo or Konate have continued to receive opportunities despite inconsistent form. But even with those frustrations, going public in this way was not the right move.
He also hinted that his Liverpool career may be over before the Africa Cup of Nations, expressing a deep sense of disappointment with how he has been treated.
The parallels with Ronaldo are impossible to ignore. In 2022 the Portuguese superstar declared he felt “betrayed” by Manchester United and said he had “no respect” for Erik ten Hag. Like Salah, he felt undervalued and pushed aside.
Both chose public interviews over private conversations and instantly sent their clubs into turmoil.
Another striking similarity is the collision with Dutch managers. Slot and Ten Hag, both known for strict tactical principles and willingness to bench senior players, found themselves in the firing line. In both cases, the player manager relationship appears to have broken beyond repair.
For Ronaldo, the interview marked the end. His contract was terminated and he left for Al Nassr soon after.
Most observers now believe the same fate awaits Salah. With the Saudi Pro League already showing strong interest, an exit feels inevitable.
In taking his grievances public, Mohamed Salah has followed the Cristiano Ronaldo blueprint. And just like that saga, this may well be the dramatic final chapter of his Liverpool career. Salah is set to join the Egypt national team for the AFCON on the fifteenth of this month. The big question now is whether he will still be a Liverpool player by the time he returns, with the transfer window opening. Or is it going to be the end of Arne Slot as a Liverpool manager?
