Mohamed Salah: Africa’s record-breaking top scorer, driving Egypt’s World Cup dreams

Africa’s record-breaking top scorer in World Cup Qualifiers is an Egyptian
Mohamed Salah’s impact on global football is nothing short of extraordinary. Renowned as one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards, Salah has crafted a legacy defined by record-breaking goal-scoring feats and pivotal contributions to both Liverpool FC and the Egyptian national team. From dominating World Cup qualifiers to leading Liverpool to historic Premier League and Champions League triumphs, Salah consistently delivers when it matters most.
King of African football: Breaking records in World Cup Qualifiers
Salah recently etched his name in history by surpassing African football legends like Didier Drogba (18 goals )and Samuel Eto'o (18 goals) as the all-time top scorer in African World Cup qualifiers, netting 20 goals in 37 appearances. This milestone underscores his long-standing influence and goal-scoring prowess for Egypt.
His leadership was crucial in securing Egypt’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and again for the 2026 tournament, marking Egypt’s third and fourth appearances in the prestigious global event after 1934 and 1990. Salah’s performances have been instrumental in elevating Egyptian football on the world stage.
While Salah has yet to claim the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, reaching the finals in 2017 and 2022 highlights his significant role in African football. His ongoing quest for AFCON glory remains a key storyline in his illustrious international career.
Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah has been a transformative figure, spearheading the club’s resurgence in English and European football. Salah played a vital role in ending Liverpool’s 30-year Premier League title drought with victories in the 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons. His sharp finishing and relentless work ethic have made him a fan favourite and a nightmare for defenders.
In addition to Premier League success, Salah was instrumental in Liverpool’s 2019 UEFA Champions League triumph, further cementing his status as one of the world’s elite forwards. His multiple Premier League Golden Boot awards, including the latest in the 2024-25 season, reflect his consistent excellence and goal-scoring dominance.
Off the pitch, Mohamed Salah is celebrated for his humility, leadership, and philanthropic efforts, particularly in his homeland of Egypt. As a role model for aspiring African footballers, Salah’s journey inspires countless young players across the continent to dream big and pursue professional success in Europe’s top leagues.
His influence extends beyond goals and trophies, fostering greater respect and opportunities for African talent in global football.
Mohamed Salah’s story is one of exceptional talent, relentless dedication, and a lasting impact both on and off the field. His contributions to Liverpool and Egyptian football have firmly established him as a true legend of the beautiful game.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox