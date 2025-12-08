GOLD/FOREX
Salah out of Liverpool squad for Inter Milan trip

The Egypt forward not included despite training earlier in the day with the first team

AFP
Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (C) attends a team training session at their training ground in Kirkby, Liverpool, north-west England on December 8, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, league phase football match against Inter Milan in Milan.
Mohamed Salah has been left out of Liverpool's squad for their Champions League tie away to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Egypt forward was not included in the squad announced by Liverpool on Monday, despite training earlier in the day with the first team, after saying he felt like he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club and no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot.

