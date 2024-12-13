Batting woes and bowling concerns

India’s lack of bowling depth has been a significant worry, and changes are likely. However, these issues could be mitigated if the famed Indian batting line-up delivers its full potential, especially in the first innings.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal bats at the nets on the eve of the third Test. The opener has been playing a big role in India's fortunes. Image Credit: AFP

In their last five Tests — three at home and two in Australia — India have crossed the 260-run mark in the first innings only once. Four innings ended under 180, including their lowest-ever Test score at home, 46.

Despite these struggles, India managed to post over 450 runs in the second innings on two occasions: once in a losing cause against New Zealand in Bengaluru and another in a resounding win against Australia in Perth.

Gill emphasises big first-innings total

The visitors faltered in the second day-night Test, scoring just 180 in their first innings after winning the toss. Australia then compiled 337 before India managed only 175 in their second innings, leaving the hosts with a meagre target of 19 runs to win.

“As a team, as a batting group, we are looking to post a big total first up,” said Shubman Gill, a key figure in India’s batting line-up. “That’s been one of the key discussions. Every batsman will have their own game plan, but as a group collectively, we will try to get a big first-innings score.”

Following the Adelaide defeat, which left the five-Test series tied at 1-1, skipper Rohit Sharma criticised the batting, including his own poor form.

“That is the disappointing part, that we didn’t bat well enough,” he admitted. “We were probably 30-40 runs short in the first innings.”

Australian star batter Steve Smith talks to a coaching staff ahead of the third Test at Gabba. Image Credit: AFP

Australia’s resurgence and Bumrah reliance

Australia’s resurgence has boosted their confidence. Marnus Labuschagne’s return to form and Travis Head’s stunning century in the second Test have given the hosts an edge. However, their top batter Steve Smith’s struggles and an unsettled opening pair continue to pose challenges.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah remains the linchpin of their bowling attack despite carrying a minor groin injury sustained in Adelaide. The young pacer Harshit Rana’s expensive spells will come under scrutiny, while veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin gained confidence from his miserly spell in Adelaide, even though he went wicketless.

Optimism amid challenges

Despite their 10-wicket thrashing in Adelaide, Gill remains optimistic about India’s chances in Brisbane. “We’ve won the last few series (against Australia),” he said. “So there’s no fear. Perhaps if we hadn’t won, maybe.”