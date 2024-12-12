Dubai: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have once again set the internet abuzz. In February, the pair announced the birth of their son, Akaay, on social media, sparking a global search for the name’s meaning.

That curiosity placed Akaay second on Google’s “Year in Search 2024” list under the Meaning sub-section, just behind “All Eyes on Rafah.”

The name Akaay reportedly has roots in Hindi and Turkish. In Sanskrit, it translates to “anything or something that is without kaay” — form or body — and is derived from the word “kaaya,” meaning body. The couple had previously named their first child, a daughter, Vamika.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

“Wishing a very happy wedding anniversary to the power couple, Anushka and Virat. Here’s to many more beautiful years together, and may you continue to inspire each other and the rest of the world!” read the statement from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Image Credit: Instagram

Top searched terms of 2024

Joining Akaay in the top five most-searched terms are Cervical Cancer, Tawaif, and Demure. Other notable entries include Pookie, Moye Moye, Good Friday, Stampede, and Consecration.

Kohli’s form under scrutiny

Kohli, a key figure in Indian cricket, has faced a mix of highs and lows this year. He ended a lean patch with an unbeaten century in the second innings of the first Test in Perth. However, his struggles in the pink-ball second Test in Adelaide reignited criticism.

The 36-year-old Indian talisman had missed the five-match Test series against England in January, citing personal reasons. His return during the home series against New Zealand yielded limited success, with 93 runs across three Tests.

The runs might have dried for Kohli, who has become a UK resident to give privacy to his personal life, but the wealth of the couple, according to Times of India, has exceeded Rs13 billion.

2024: A year of sports and searches

As a mega sports year, 2024 brought searches for events like the T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League, Euro 2024, Copa America, Olympics, AFC Asian Cup, and Wimbledon.