Preparation pays off

Success doesn’t come without hard work, and Lakra ensured he was prepared by playing extensively in domestic matches. His unbeaten 63 against a formidable bowling attack featuring Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammed Nabi, and Naveen Ul Haq must have been a significant boost to his confidence.

The quality of the opposition was underscored when the same Afghanistan team later defeated Bangladesh, Australia, and New Zealand before falling to South Africa in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA just six months later.

An emotional milestone

Nearly a year later, Lakra’s persistence paid off in a big way. Ahead of his 23rd birthday, he received the ultimate gift — selection for the MI Emirates squad for the second edition of the DP World ILT20.

“To be honest, it’s a little tough to describe how I am feeling now,” the Lakra told Gulf News. “Everyone who plays cricket at some point wants to be a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) family. It’s evident that MI are probably one of the biggest, if not the biggest, cricketing franchise in the world. So definitely, it’s a great feeling to be a part of the Mumbai Indians family.”

Learning from the best

The DP World International League Season 3 Player Selection Process for UAE players was conducted last week in Dubai and three of the most promising UAE stars Ethan D Souza, Lakra and Dhruv Parashar have earned selections for the third edition.

Lakra will join an illustrious squad that includes West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran and UAE’s T20 skipper Muhammed Waseem, another standout performer for MI Emirates.

“Tournaments like this are crucial for developing UAE cricketers as well. It’s a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from some of the best in the business,” Pooran said. “There are a lot of talented players in the UAE. The DP World ILT20 is improving every year. I think competitiveness is important, and it feels like international cricket with nine overseas players and two UAE guys.”

Players chosen through the UAE Player Selection Process: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Ibrar Ahmed. Retentions: Aditya Shetty, Alishan Sharafu.

Desert Vipers: Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Dhruv Parashar. Retentions: Ali Naseer, Tanish Suri.

Dubai Capitals: Farhan Khan, Zeeshan Naseer. Retentions: Haider Ali, Raja Akif.

Gulf Giants: Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan. Retentions: Aayan Afzal Khan, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair.

MI Emirates: Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra. Retentions: Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem.

Sharjah Warriorz: Rohan Mustafa, Ethan D’Souza. Retentions: Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Focused on the present

Lakra, however, is determined to stick to the approach that brought him success.

“I was just putting in effort on my end and then hoping for the best. That’s what I’ve been doing for the past few months, where I’ve just been focusing on becoming a better cricketer,” the left-hander said. “In T10, I was playing with Nicholas and had a few impactful knocks. That must have played a big role.

“I’m not looking too far into the future. At the moment, the plan is to just focus on ILT20, because that’s a really big opportunity, especially with MI. So definitely, I just want to try and do well with MI, which then potentially could open bigger doors for me.”

Preparing for the Challenge

MI Emirates will kick-start their DP World International League T20 defence against Dubai Capitals in the Season 3 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on January 11.