Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a project to improve road connections in 19 residential areas in Dubai, covering a total length of 11.5 km. The project includes traffic upgrades, roadside parking, sidewalks and street lighting.
The areas include Al Khawaneej 1, Al Barsha South 1, Nad Shamma, Jumeirah 1, Zabeel 1, Al Rashidiya, Muhaisnah 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Hudaiba, Al Quoz 1, Al Quoz 3, Al Qusais 2, Al Satwa, Al Twar 1, Mirdif, Umm Al Ramool, Umm Suqeim 1, Al Mizhar 1 and Al Mizhar 2.
RTA said the initiative addresses the needs of Dubai’s growing population and urban expansion. It aims to enhance residents’ happiness and well-being, improve road safety and ensure Dubai’s streets maintain the highest standards of efficiency and quality for all users.
The new road connections enhance accessibility and streamline vehicle entry and exit to residential areas by paving roads, improving traffic flow, and reducing travel time by up to 40 per cent. They also ensure a smooth and safe driving experience for road users, aligning with RTA’s vision of being the Global Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility.
The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.