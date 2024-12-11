Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is extending special offers and exclusive New Year’s Eve (December 31) services on various modes of marine transport, including Dubai ferry, abra and water taxi.
Dubai Ferry services will depart from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Al Ghubaiba Station, and Bluewaters Station between 10pm and 10.30pm, concluding at 1.30am. Tickets are priced at Dh350 for Silver Class and Dh525 for Gold Class, with a 50 per cent discount for children aged two to 10 years, while children under two are admitted free of charge.
“Water Taxi services will depart from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), with a charter rate for a full Water Taxi set at Dh3,750.”
Abra services will depart from Al Jaddaf, Al Fahidi, Al Ghubaiba, and Marina Mall (Dubai Marina) marine stations. Tickets are priced at Dh150 per person, with free admission for children under under years old. Both Water Taxi and Abra services will commence between 10pm and 10.30pm and conclude at 1.30am.
Through RTA’s marine transport network, passengers can immerse themselves in spectacular carnival-like celebrations, enjoying views of iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, Bluewaters, and Jumeirah Beach Towers, all against the backdrop of Dubai’s stunning waterfront. Passengers can also admire the beauty and splendour of Dubai’s coastline, adorned with landmarks such as The World Islands, Palm Jumeirah, the Dubai Water Canal and heritage areas.