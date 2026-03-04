Salik profit jumps in 2025 as toll traffic and pricing boost revenue

Dubai toll operator posts 35% revenue growth as traffic volumes rise across gates
Dubai: Dubai’s toll-road operator Salik reported strong financial results for 2025, with revenue and profit rising sharply as traffic volumes increased and pricing reforms boosted income.
The company said revenue rose 35.1% year-on-year to Dh3.10 billion, while net profit after tax climbed 33.4% to Dh1.55 billion, compared with Dh1.16 billion a year earlier.
Salik attributed the growth to higher traffic activity, new toll gates and the introduction of a new pricing system.
Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik, commented: “We generated a 35.1% increase in revenue, driven by the successful introduction of two new toll gates, the effective implementation of variable pricing, and continued growth in total chargeable trips across our network.”
The toll operator introduced variable pricing in early 2025, allowing toll charges to fluctuate between peak and off-peak travel periods. The measure aims to manage congestion across Dubai’s road network while improving traffic flow.
The company also benefited from the full-year contribution of two new toll gates launched in November 2024, which expanded the network and increased the number of chargeable trips.
Dubai’s economic expansion also played a role. Population growth, rising tourism numbers and increased vehicle registrations contributed to heavier use of the city’s road infrastructure.
In the first half of 2025 alone, total chargeable trips reached 318.4 million, reflecting strong demand for Salik’s toll network.
Salik said profitability improved alongside revenue growth as operating leverage increased.
“The performance and profitability of the company have improved YoY as evident from the fact that Salik's net profit after tax has grown by 33.4% as compared to prior year,” the company said.
The improvement was also supported by a reduction in concession fees paid to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, which fell from 25% to 22.5% starting April 2024 under an inflation adjustment mechanism in the company’s concession agreement.
Salik continued to maintain strong margins as a result of the scalable nature of its electronic tolling system and relatively low operating costs.
During the first half of 2025, EBITDA reached Dh1.07 billion, up 44.2% year-on-year, with EBITDA margin standing at 69.7%.
Beyond toll collections, Salik has been expanding ancillary revenue streams tied to mobility and digital payments.
The company has rolled out parking payment partnerships with Emaar Malls and Parkonic, allowing motorists to pay parking charges automatically through their Salik accounts.
Revenue from these partnerships is still relatively small but growing as more parking locations adopt the system.
“Further, increase is also on account of growth in Parking Payment Solutions Revenue,” the company said.
Salik said Dubai’s strong macroeconomic environment continues to support traffic demand and toll usage across its network.
Growth in tourism, real estate development and infrastructure investment has increased vehicle usage across the emirate’s main highways.
The company expects continued revenue growth supported by traffic expansion, toll gate additions and the development of digital mobility services.
Salik operates Dubai’s electronic toll gate system under a long-term concession agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority, positioning the company as a key part of the emirate’s transport infrastructure and smart mobility strategy.