As part of its annual preventive maintenance programme, a fleet of 79 trains have been fully refurbished, it said, adding that they have travelled 1.5 million km since Dubai Metro’s launch in 2009.

The process aims to enhance the efficiency, safety and sustainability of Dubai Metro assets, and aligns with RTA’s Strategic Plan 2030, it said.

Key maintenance activities include rail grinding along the Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro, covering a total length of 189km. Rail grinding is essential for removing surface defects and restoring the original specifications of the railway tracks, thereby extending the lifespan of these critical assets.

These efforts reflect RTA’s commitment to implementing the highest safety and quality standards for passenger comfort. RTA utilised advanced grinding equipment, fitted with 16 grinding stones and operated by trained teams, to ensure the long-term safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of the rail infrastructure.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Maintenance at RTA’s Rail Agency, said, “The preventive maintenance programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability for Dubai Metro. Through initiatives like rail grinding and the refurbishment of the train fleet, we consistently ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the entire network.