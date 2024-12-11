Sharjah: Sharjah Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Emirati man who died after being stabbed three times in the leg in Al Suyoh area.

The young man was attacked after midnight on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two Emirati brothers in connection with the incident, which is still under investigation.

The killer was arrested in record time, within 12 hours of the crime, police said.

The incident occurred at 12:40am. A friend transported the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The hospital’s police officer notified the Sharjah Police operations room.

The Criminal Investigation Department team is currently investigating the case, and the body has been sent to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.

Al Suyoh Police is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

New law

Under the UAE’s new penal law, carrying knives, blades, hammers or any sharp tools is a crime unless required in certain professions.

The new provision comes as part of the Federal Decree Law no. 31 of 2021, effective since January 2, 2022.

The law criminalises carrying sharp objects that may pose a threat to public safety. The only condition where it is permissible to carry sharp tools is if the holder’s profession requires their use; such professions include butchery, carpentry and plumbing.

Article 405 of the Penal Law stipulates that people caught in possession of a tool that injures, cuts, pierces, smashes, punctures or stabs without a reason related to their professional activity shall face jail and/or fine for posing a threat to public safety.