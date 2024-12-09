Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested Othman El Ballouti, one of the world’s most wanted individuals, who is accused of involvement in transnational organised crime and drug trafficking, it was announced on Monday.

The arrest was carried out by Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, following an international arrest warrant issued by Belgian authorities. El Ballouti, a Belgian national, is listed on Interpol’s Red Notice and Europol’s database.

The warrant had been forwarded through the UAE Ministry of Justice’s International Cooperation Department, the central authority for such requests.

El Ballouti has been handed over to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal proceedings related to extradition.