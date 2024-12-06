Dubai: A total of 15 individuals, including several fugitives and some currently in custody, have been referred to trial on charges of money laundering, tax evasion, and document forgery. The accused, who are of various Arab nationalities, are implicated in a sophisticated criminal operation involving 12 companies.

According to Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, the individuals are accused of forging official documents, including those from the Ministry of Economy, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Customs Department. They allegedly used these falsified documents to claim undue tax refunds for fictitious goods, which they falsely reported as purchased, taxed, and exported.