Al Ain Court orders Dh20,000 compensation for red light traffic violation

Crash damaged claimant’s car and caused driving anxiety, considered in compensation
Al Ain: A woman in Al Ain has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to another driver after ruling that she ran a red light and caused a traffic accident that resulted in material damage and psychological distress.
The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Cases found that the defendant failed to observe right-of-way rules, colliding with the claimant’s vehicle from behind, according to the official accident report, 24.ae news portal reported.
Court documents said the crash caused damage to the claimant’s car and left her experiencing fear and anxiety while driving, which the court considered when assessing compensation.
The incident had previously been examined in criminal proceedings. In that case, Al Ain Court of First Instance convicted the defendant, imposing a Dh10,000 fine and suspending her driving licence for one year for the traffic violation.
In the subsequent civil case, the court held that both the material losses and the moral harm arising from the accident warranted compensation. It set damages at Dh20,000 and ordered that court fees and related expenses be shared equally between the two parties.
