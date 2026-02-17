GOLD/FOREX
Al Ain court orders woman to pay Dh150,000 over unpaid share in savings scheme

Court held that any act causing harm obliges the responsible party to redress the damage

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh150,000 to another woman after failing to transfer the full value of her share in a privately organised rotating savings scheme, locally known as a “jamiyah”.

The court ruled that the defendant must pay Dh140,000, representing the outstanding balance of the claimant’s subscription, in addition to Dh10,000 in compensation for material and moral damages.

According to court documents, the plaintiff had transferred monthly instalments totalling Dh260,000 into the savings scheme managed by the defendant. However, when the claimant’s turn to receive the pooled amount fell due, she was paid only Dh120,000, with the remaining Dh140,000 withheld, Emarat Al Youm reported.

During proceedings, the defendant acknowledged owing the Dh140,000 and offered to repay the amount in monthly instalments of Dh5,000. The claimant rejected the proposal.

In its judgment, the court cited provisions of the Civil and Commercial Transactions Evidence Law, stating that a judicial admission made before the court constitutes binding proof. It noted that the defendant had formally acknowledged the debt during the hearing, establishing the claimant’s right to recovery.

On compensation, the court held that any act causing harm obliges the responsible party to redress the damage. It found that the defendant’s failure to pay deprived the claimant of the use of her funds and caused psychological distress.

The court therefore ordered the defendant to pay Dh150,000 in total, along with legal costs.

