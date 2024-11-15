Abu Dhabi: In a groundbreaking effort to combat environmental crimes and promote global sustainability, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has played a key role in the arrest of 58 suspects and the seizure of 32 kilograms of illegally mined gold in the Congo Basin.

The operation, called ‘Jungle Shield, was launched following directives from the UAE leadership, involved cooperation from multiple nations and international organisations.

Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Thursday announced the success of the 14-day operation, which was part of the UAE’s broader commitment to international climate action. The operation targeted environmental crimes in the Congo Basin, an area known for its rich biodiversity but also heavily affected by illegal mining and deforestation.

Jungle Shield

“The Jungle Shield operation represents the UAE’s ongoing commitment to constructive international cooperation in addressing climate change and environmental crime,” Sheikh Saif said on his twitter handle.

“This initiative is aligned with the UAE’s dedication to the goals of the International Initiative for Law Enforcement Cooperation for Climate (I2LEC), and it underscores the importance of working together to combat environmental harm on a global scale.”

Participating countries

In addition to the UAE, participating countries in the operation included Angola, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Gabon, South Sudan, and Zambia. International organisations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), and the Lusaka Agreement Task Force also played pivotal roles in the operation’s coordination.

Major achievements

Over the course of the operation, authorities successfully dismantled a network of illegal mining operations that were responsible for significant environmental degradation. In addition to the 32 kilograms of gold seized, law enforcement officials confiscated illegal goods worth more than $11 million.

The illicit mining activities, which often involve unsustainable and environmentally harmful methods, have contributed to deforestation and the destruction of critical ecosystems in the Congo Basin, one of the world’s most vital rainforests.

“Operations like Forest Shield not only help dismantle criminal networks but also serve as a wake-up call to the global community about the need to protect our natural resources,” added Sheikh Saif.

Collaboration

The Jungle Sheild operation highlights the growing collaboration between countries and organisations to address environmental crimes that threaten both biodiversity and climate stability. As illegal mining and deforestation continue to pose severe risks to the planet’s health, the UAE’s leadership in this operation underscores the importance of a united, global approach to preserving the environment for future generations.