Dubai: Vibrant festivities and flag-raising ceremonies marked the UAE Flag Day at institutions, both public and private, across the country.

Citizens and expatriate communities united sporting the national flag scarfs and mufflers as the national anthem filled the air. There were several activities held as institutions turned into a sea of red, green, black and white in a powerful display of unity.

The Flag Day falls on November 3 but it was marked on November 1 due to the weekend follwing directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He invited Emiratis and expatriates to celebrate the symbol of the nation. The day is also an occasion to renew loyalty and pledge of allegiance to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Flag Day was established in 2012 under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum hositing UAE flag to to mark the UAE Flag Day on Friday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group led the ceremony at its headquarters. The Emirates Group’s workforce, a diverse tapestry of nationalities and cultures, gathered at its headquarters for the annual tradition.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar during the UAE Flag Day celebrations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

“This celebration of UAE Flag Day reflects our solid commitment to our identity and unity, our pride in our flag, loyalty to our nation, and our allegiance to our wise leadership,” Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said after raising the flag at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) building.

“Our flag will continue to fly high under our wise leadership, driven by the dedication of our people and every individual who works and lives on this blessed land,” Dr Al Awar said.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, raised the flag at the headquarters as the national anthem was performed by the Dubai Police Musical Band and sung by senior officers, non-commissioned officers, and police personnel. All general departments and police stations participated in the celebrations.

“The Emirati flag symbolises national identity and pride, representing a remarkable journey of progress and prosperity,” Lt. Gen. Al Marri said.

RTA official led by Mattar Al Tayer during the UAE Flag Day ceremony at the RTA Headquarter in Dubai

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar – Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads, and Transport Authority (RTA),

expressed the pride shared by UAE citizens and residents in celebrating the day.

“We are committed to preserving the UAE’s achievements and hard-won progress, safeguarding them with unwavering dedication and sacrifice,” Al Tayer said.