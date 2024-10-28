Abu Dhabi: Moving vehicles off the road in minor traffic accidents does not affect the determination of liability. This reminder from Abu Dhabi Police is part of a campaign promoting safe driving etiquette.

Drivers who do not move their vehicles off the road after a minor accident risk a Dh500 fine.

The police noted that refusing to move vehicles in minor accidents has led to severe subsequent accidents, which could have been avoided if the road had been kept clear.

To simplify the reporting process for minor accidents, the police have introduced the ‘Saaed’ app.

How to report minor accident To report an accident through the Saeed app, users must select the accident reporting service, input a phone number to detect their location, specify the accident type, upload images of their vehicle ownership and driver’s licence, and provide photos of the damages. Drivers should also verify all entered information, add involved vehicles, and complete the request to receive a reference number.

'Path of Safety'

Educating drivers on “moving off the road in minor accidents” is a key theme of the recently launched 'Path of Safety' traffic campaign, which also emphasises avoiding dangerous road behaviours such as distracted driving, sudden lane changes, and speeding.

The police advised that drivers involved in minor accidents in Abu Dhabi, whether at fault or not, should use the Saaed app to notify relevant authorities and move their vehicles to the nearest safe location while awaiting assistance from the Abu Dhabi Police Command and Control Centre.

The campaign guide explains that the Saaed app enables drivers to quickly request an accident report directly from the scene. Users can provide details of the parties involved, pinpoint the accident location on an interactive map, and upload photos and other accident details. The app’s process is designed to handle minor accidents within three minutes if drivers have the necessary documents available.

According to Ministry of Interior statistics, traffic departments across the UAE issued 19,960 fines last year for “stopping in the middle of the road without justification” — 2,291 in Abu Dhabi, 16,272 in Dubai, 564 in Sharjah, 357 in Ajman, 97 in Umm Al Quwain, 139 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 240 in Fujairah.