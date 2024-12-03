An Indian expatriate based in Sharjah won the grand prize of Dh25 million in the Big Ticket draw series 269 held in Abu Dhabi.

Aravind Appukuttan, the new millionaire, will share the prize money with 20 people.

“I am shopping here in Sharjah. I will be sharing the ticket with 20 others,” he told show hosts Richard and Bouchra.

Appukuttan has been buying tickets for the past two years and won with ticket number 447363 purchased on November 22.

“I never expected to win. I don’t know what I will do,” he said when asked about his plans.

Appukuttan, who works as a salesman, said his wife and friends are surprised.

“She is surprised. My friend called to tell me about winning this draw. I can’t believe it.”

This win marks a special milestone as the final Big Ticket draw of 2024, closing out a year that has seen the lives of numerous expats transform overnight.

Dh30m in January draw

Now, Big Ticket will kick-start the New Year with its biggest offering. In addition to the Dh30 million grand prize to be announced on January 3, Big Ticket will be making four more millionaires this month through weekly draws. Also, the ‘Big Win’ contest is back. From December 1 to December 25, participants who purchase two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction will automatically be entered into weekly draws. Over four weeks, one winner will be selected each week to move on to the Big Win contest during the January 3 live draw. These four finalists are guaranteed to win prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000, with the final winners announced live. The names of the confirmed participants will be published on the Big Ticket website on January 1.