Ajman: Ajman Police announced on Tuesday that they had seized several vehicles involved in reckless driving and misconduct during the Eid Al Etihad celebrations in the emirate.
These violations occurred along Ajman Beach Road, disrupting the festive atmosphere.
The vehicles were impounded and the drivers were detained and referred to the appropriate police stations for further legal action.
Violations included the use of spray tools and motorists dangerously hanging out through vehicle roof-tops and windows.