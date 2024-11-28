Dubai: Ahead of the popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts and police are raising awareness among shoppers about the increasing sophistication of frauds and scams targeting unsuspecting consumers.

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, the fourth Thursday in November, when retailers offer tempting discounts to encourage holiday shopping.

Cyber Monday, on the other hand, takes place on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, with online retailers offering exclusive discounts and promotions.

Over the years, these two events have become some of the busiest shopping days worldwide. Unfortunately, they have also become major opportunities for criminals to deceive shoppers searching for the best deals.

False sense of urgency

Although both Black Friday and Cyber Monday originated in the US, they have since gained worldwide popularity. These sales events present heightened risks for e-commerce scams, particularly in regions like the UAE, where a diverse population, global connectivity, and its status as a major shopping hub amplify online transaction volumes.

Jamal Saleh Jamal Saleh, Director General of the UAE Banks Federation, highlighted that the urgency created by time-limited offers during these sales periods often leads to lapses in Judgment, making consumers more vulnerable to scams such as phishing emails, fake websites, and counterfeit apps.

“With increased payment activity and distractions from high traffic, cybercriminals exploit these opportunities to target unsuspecting shoppers,” Saleh told Gulf News.

Common e-commerce scams

Saleh pointed out that consumers should be vigilant against prevalent e-commerce scams, mainly:

Phishing emails and messages: Scammers send fraudulent emails or messages that appear to be from reputable retailers, enticing recipients to click on malicious links or provide personal information.

Fake websites, social media ads and online stores: Cybercriminals create counterfeit websites or social media ads that mimic legitimate retailers to trick consumers into making purchases or disclosing sensitive data.

Counterfeit products: Offers for high-demand items at significantly reduced prices may be counterfeit or substandard products.

Non-delivery scams: After payment, the purchased item is never delivered, and the seller becomes uncontactable.

Malware distribution: Clicking on links in unsolicited emails or visiting malicious websites can result in malware being installed on your device, compromising personal information

Phone calls, OTP scams

Dubai Police warned community members to be on the alert against scams where fraudsters impersonate as government or bank officials and trick them into sharing their one-time passwords (OTPs) to obtain access to their accounts.

“You might receive calls from unknown numbers where scammers ask you to update your bank details by clicking a link or sharing your card PIN or OTP. Remember, your bank will never request this information over the phone. Stay vigilant, stay cautious, and never share your confidential details with anyone,” police said.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police warned that scammers are using various methods, including fake e-commerce platforms, to trap community members.

“The public in such cases has been urged to go to the nearest police station and report any calls received by anonymous people requesting them to update their bank details.”

The public can call 8002626 or text to 2828 and help police in tackling such fraudsters, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

How to ensure safe shopping?

“Although most people assume they can recognise a fraudulent phone call or email, studies show that scammers use special techniques to get your personal details and exploit emotions such as urgency. In fact, past reports suggest that about 50 per cent rise in phishing incidents increased in the UAE alone,” Saleh said. Here’re some tips to follow

Verify website’s authenticity: Ensure the website’s URL is correct and begins with secure connections ‘HTTPs’.

Check for contact information: Look for physical addresses and customer service numbers on the website.

Go through reviews: Read customer reviews on legitimate websites, and ratings to assess the site’s reputation.

Spot poor spelling, grammar: Examine the website for professionalism, poor grammar, spelling errors or low-quality images are signs of fraud.

Use secure payment methods: Opt for credit cards or trusted payment services that offer fraud protection.

Be cautious with unsolicited communications: Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

Monitor financial statements: Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unauthorised transactions.