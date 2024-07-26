Abu Dhabi: Summer vacation is in full swing, and with it comes an inevitable increase in screen time for children.

But how safe is the internet for them?

Cyberbullying, inappropriate content, online predators, privacy concerns — risks galore, according to Abu Dhabi Police. But caution can go a long way in ensuring a safe and enriching online experience.

As part of the “safe summer campaign”, the police have urged parents to increase supervision of their children’s online activities.

On social media, the AD Police stressed teaching children safe use of devices and choosing suitable games to prevent bullying and harassment. They advised limiting online game time and spending summer on activities that boost mental skills and build character.

The police warned against buying games from untrustworthy sites, which could lead to financial fraud. Only use trusted sites and bank cards with limited credit to prevent theft.

If parents have concerns, they can contact Aman, a 24/7 security hotline, at 800 26 26. Alternatively, they can reach out via text messages (2828), email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae), or the Abu Dhabi Police app. Aman promises confidentiality.

Threat of Abuse

Attempts to exploit children sexually via the internet present a new challenge to security authorities in the UAE and globally. This problem has increased due to the widespread availability of internet and mobile phone services, leading to more production and distribution of child pornography, the police said.

The UAE has taken proactive steps to protect children by joining the Virtual Global Taskforce (VGT), a group of law enforcement agencies from around the world working together to stop online child sex abuse. Federal Law No. 31 of 2021, regarding combating rumours and electronic crimes, provides protection for children from intruders, harassers, threats, and exploitation.

Tips for parents

The best way to protect your child is to have an open and honest dialogue about their use of social media, apps, games and the internet.

Start encouraging safe habits and cyberthreat awareness as soon as they begin using the internet. Let them know that there is “good” content and “bad” content; talk about the difference.

Experts advise parents to monitor their children, show interest in their online activities, set rules, and be role models.

While modern data filtering and reporting tools can be helpful (and reassuring to parents), they don’t solve all online problems. Children and teenagers should feel like they can turn to you if they feel threatened or uncomfortable.

Experts in the care and upbringing of children and adolescents advise that If your children approach you with a problem, tell them they are right and seek support from national authorities, teachers or specialist teams. It is important to reduce your children’s exposure to risk.

Interpol urges parents to avoid putting their children at risk online. Although you might think that sex offenders only collect and trade explicit images, police often find images from everyday life, such as at the beach or in the bathroom.

Five ways to keep online experiences positive and safe

1. Set clear ground rules for internet use

2. Use technology, such as data filtering and reporting tools, to protect them

3. Engage with them in their digital activities

4. Demonstrate responsible internet use

5. Let them have fun and express themselves

Legal protections

There are several articles that seek to ensure protection of children from online dangers:

* Article 9: “Anyone who uses the information network or any information technology means to threaten or blackmail another person, to force him to carry out or abstain from doing the act, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not exceeding 50 thousand dirhams, or By one of these two penalties, if the threat is to commit a felony or attribute matters that are offensive to honour or reputation, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years.”

* Article 12: “Anyone who produces, prepares, prepares, sends, or stores for the purpose of exploitation, distribution, or display to others via the information network, or any information technology means, anything that might prejudice public morals, or manages a place for that, The penalty shall be imprisonment and a fine, or one of these two penalties. If the act is directed at a juvenile, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of not less than six months, and a fine of not less than 30 thousand dirhams.”