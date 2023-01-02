Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in collaboration with ‘Majalis Abu Dhabi’ at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, held a lecture on ‘Cybercrime and its Dangers to Society’.
The presentation came as part of the Department’s efforts to promote legal awareness among the various segments of society in order to prevent them from the dangers of crimes involving the use of modern technologies and social media.
The lecture, which was presented at Al Manhal Majlis in Abu Dhabi, is part of the ‘Majalisna’ initiative launched by the ADJD, in implementation of the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote the dissemination of legal culture among the components of society to support the maintenance of security and stability.
Case studies
The lecture by Chief Prosecutor Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Mansouri addressed the nature and definition of cybercrime, the dangers of cyber-extortion and the sanctions provided by the law in this regard. He also focused on the causes and factors that lead members of society to become victims of cyber-extortionists, while sharing real-life examples based on cases handled by the Public Prosecution.
Dr Al Mansouri also discussed the risks associated with the misuse of social media networks and the liability on the part of users in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrime.
The Chief Prosecutor emphasised the most important restrictions and controls to which people should pay attention when browsing online, in order to ensure the safe use of all kinds of Information Technology means, and refrain from practices that could lead them to commit acts that might expose them to legal liability.