Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has begun broadcasting awareness messages about the dangers of fraud and electronic extortion crimes to the public through cinema screens in all languages, in co-operation with Vox Cinemas.
Titled “Be Aware”, the campaign has been launched by Departments of Media and Public Relations and Investigations and Criminal Investigations. The campiagn is in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior to spread awareness against cybercrimes by providing tips and instructions to avoid becoming a victim.
Brigadier General Aref Hassan bin Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, said that activating the broadcast of some advice through cinema screens aims to draw the attention of youngsters and families about methods used to lure victims.
He added that the Department of Media and Public Relations of Sharjah Police is keen to utilise all available media channels and platforms to promote awareness about the dangers of cybercrimes.
Cinema screens provide an effective window towards this end, he added.