Wide scope of campaign

The centre is organising the campaign in cooperation and partnership with the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, a number of universities, media, and relevant government agencies. It includes a series of awareness lectures to be delivered at schools and universities, in addition to promoting awareness on various social media, which includes more than 30 lectures and awareness publications on audio, visual and written media and social media platforms.

Protecting children

The campaign focuses on educating parents on how to protect their children from cybercrimes so that they do not become culprits or victims. This is done through the use of modern technological means such as radio stations and television channels. In addition, lectures will be held in schools, universities and government agencies.

The campaign highlights the dangers of cybercrime and electronic extortion, related legal penalties. It focuses on the causes and factors that lead community members to fall victims of electronic extortion, the risks of abusing social networking sites, and the legal responsibility of users in accordance with the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, concerning the combating of rumours and cybercrime. Additionally, many practical examples will be presented from real case files at Abu Dhabi courts.