Features of the app include providing status update and details of the school bus trip in real-time; time of trip’s departure and destination, the time in which students board and disembark from the school bus, and record students attendance, as well as the estimated arrival time at school or home through notifications sent to parents. It also provides parents and schools with details on drivers and supervisors, and allows direct communication with bus supervisor and operators.

This ITC’s initiative features an integrated system and smart applications available for use to parents, educational institutions, school transport operating entities, in addition to bus drivers and supervisors.

This in its turn, permits school transport authorities to monitor students’ bus trips to and from school in real time, enabling stakeholders to supervise students whereabouts at all times and easily communicate with school buses during trips. Therefore, improving levels of security and safety and facilitating the prompt response of relevant authorities in case of emergencies. The Salama app will be available to private, public, and charter schools in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The app enables supervisors to take down the attendance of students on the school bus and submit reports through the app on the status of bus trips, and noting remarks through the smart system about any emergency that might occur during the bus trip, while the control room at the ITC follows up on procedures.

The app also provides accurate data to support planning, implementing, and developing strategic projects aimed at enhancing the security and safety of students and improving the quality of school transport services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.