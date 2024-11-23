Abu Dhabi: A traffic accident on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the Jubail Island Bridge heading towards Abu Dhabi city, has caused congestion and road obstruction, according to police reports on Saturday morning.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution while driving.
Fog alert in UAE
Heavy fog and poor visibility across the emirates on Saturday morning have caused slow-moving traffic. Abu Dhabi Police have advised drivers to maintain a safe distance between vehicles due to the reduced visibility.
The police also emphasised the importance of following instructions on smart signs and advised motorists to stay updated with social media alerts to navigate safely through the fog. Drivers were further encouraged to check weather forecasts and prepare for adverse driving conditions.