Dubai: Three 18-year-old students from Dubai are set to represent the UAE at the F1 in Schools 2024 World Finals in Saudi Arabia from November 22 to 26.

Team Aeolian’s talented trio of Gautam Bose, Yadukrishna Shaji, and Ashutosh Behera from JSS International School, Dubai, earned their spot by winning the 2023 F1 in Schools National Finals at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

In the competition, they showcased their expertise in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by designing miniature F1 cars, securing victory in the professional category. Their journey to the World Finals has been one of determination and teamwork, though it hasn’t been without challenges. What began as a six-member team has now been reduced to three, with Bose serving as the team manager. Over the past year, he has dedicated himself to preparing the team for this global event.

“Our shared vision is to make an impact on the track, leave a lasting legacy in STEM education and inspire the next generation of engineers,” said Bose.

School support

The team has received strong support from their school, especially from their teacher and lead adult mentor Sanket Patel, and the school’s principal Lata Nakra.

“Their encouragement and belief in us have been crucial in this journey,” Bose said, and pointed out the role of James Peacock, senior product specialist at Yas Marina Circuit, who has been supporting the team since their national victory.

The World Finals will see Team Aeolian compete against more than 450 students from 55 teams worldwide. The event involves designing and manufacturing F1-style cars using professional CAD software. More than 140 races will take place, with the fastest time determining the winner.

“We focused on optimising every element for maximum aerodynamic efficiency and speed, refining our car using CAD and CAM software for over a year,” Bose underlined.

‘Stakes are high’

Shaji, who is studying mechanical engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, and Behera, enrolled at the National Institute of Technology in Karnataka, India, have been closely following the developments led by Bose.

Shaji highlighted that the stakes are high at the Worlds. “The competition is intense, and our goal is to become the next F1 in Schools World Champions.”

For Behera, the event is an opportunity to showcase their skills and learn from the best. “It’s a platform to bring valuable experiences back to our school and community,” he said.

The competition evaluates teams on more than just car performance. Teams are assessed on engineering, project management, marketing, innovation, teamwork, and communication.