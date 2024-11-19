Dubai: Schools in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states continue to generate strong investor attraction, with the GFH Financial Group buying Britus Education. The latter, a K-12 schooling provider, has two educational facilities in the UAE, four in Saudi Arabia and one in Bahrain.
The capacity adds up to 12,000 students, of which 8,000 are currently enrolled.
For the Britus deal, Bahrain-headquartered GFH inked the agreement with Saudi Education Fund, which is managed by EFG Hermes.
Britus has a market value of more than $200 million.
There has already been a handful of big-ticket deals in the local K-12 space, the most notable being the one for GEMS by a consortium led by the global investment firm Brookfield. Also, DFM-listed Taaleem signed up with the British school operator Eton to bring its brand to the UAE.