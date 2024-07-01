Dubai: The deal flow in the UAE and Gulf education sector continues to see action, with Dubai-based Taaleem picking up the rights for UK’s Harrow International Schools Ltd., which through the centuries has been known as the place where British prime ministers, aristocrats and society figures had their schooling.

Apart from the UAE, the master-agreement also allows Taaleem the rights for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. It fits in neatly into the DFM-listed Taalem’s plans to develop a regional presence and widen its revenue streams.

“These Harrow International Schools will join a distinguished global network of schools that apply the ethos and standards of Harrow School in the United Kingdom, one of the most prestigious schools in the world,” said a statement.

Harrow School - which alongside Eton is a fabled British public school - has its origins dating back to 1572.

This esteemed partnership (with Harrow) aligns seamlessly with Taaleem’s strategy to enter the Super-Premium school segment and extend its presence across the Gulf - Taaleem statement

On DFM, the Taaleem stock is trading at Dh3.75, slightly off on the 52-week high of Dh4.3. The company had delivered upbeat results on its latest financials, lifted by a continuing strong intake of students across its network. It also has new schools scheduled for opening in the near term.

Harrow connections

Going forward, the newly minted Harrow connections will help, top-line and on the profit side, according to analysts.